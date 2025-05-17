Il Motorsport in live streaming: le gare del weekend - 17/18 maggio

Un weekend ricco di emozioni ti attende su LiveGP.it! Con noi potrai seguire su un'unica pagina tutti gli appuntamenti del motorsport in diretta streaming, senza dover perdere tempo a cercare i link…in giro per il web. Allaccia le cinture e sali a bordo con noi per vivere il mondo dei motori…in tempo reale!

Protagonista assoluto SRO con il GT World Challenge Europe ed America da Zandvoort ed a Sebring. Parentesi speciale anche per il GT4 Europe Powered by RAFA Racing Club con il secondo round in Olanda.

Buon divertimento con tutto il motorsport in diretta streaming su LiveGP.it e…continua a seguirci per i prossimi appuntamenti in pista!

Le dirette di sabato 17 maggio

9.00 | GT2 European Series Powered by Pirelli - Zandvoort qualifiche

9.57 | GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS Sprint Cup - Zandvoort Q1

11.00 | GT4 European Series Powered by RAFA Racing Club - Zandvoort qualifiche

11.10 | International GT Open - Spa 500 Qualy PT1

12.15 | TCR Europe - Spa race-1

13.00 | GT2 European Series Powered by Pirelli - Zandvoort race-1

13.10 | Euroformula Open - Spa race-1

14.30 | GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS Sprint Cup - Zandvoort race-1

15.10 | International GT Open - Spa 500 qualy PT2

15.25 | GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS Sprint Cup - Qualy Sebring

15.45 - GT Open Cup - Spa race-1

17.05 | TCR Europe - Spa race-2

17.20 | GT4 European Series Powered by RAFA Racing Club - Zandvoort race-1

17.15 | GT America Powered by AWS - Sebring race-1

19.40 | Toyota GR NA - Sebring race-1

20.40 | GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS - Sebring race-1

22.15 | Pirelli GT4 America - Sebring race-1

Le dirette di domenica 18 maggio

8.55 | GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS Sprint Cup - Zandvoort Q2

09.25 | GT2 European Series Powered by Pirelli - Zandvoort race-2

10.15 | Euroformula Open - Spa race-2

11.10 | International GT Open - Spa 500

11.55 | GT4 European Series Powered by RAFA Racing Club - Zandvoort race-2

14.00 | GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS Sprint Cup - Zandvoort race-2

14.45 | GT Open Cup - Spa race-2

15.00 | GT America Powered by AWS - Sebring race-2

16.00 | Toyota GR NA - Sebring race-2

17.00 | Euroformula Open - Spa race-3

17.10 | Pirelli GT4 America - Sebring race-2

19.30 | GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS - Zandvoort race-2