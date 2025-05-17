Il Motorsport in live streaming: le gare del weekend - 17/18 maggio
Segui in diretta su LiveGP.it tutte le gare del weekend senza perdere tempo a cercare i link...in giro per il web
Un weekend ricco di emozioni ti attende su LiveGP.it! Con noi potrai seguire su un'unica pagina tutti gli appuntamenti del motorsport in diretta streaming, senza dover perdere tempo a cercare i link…in giro per il web. Allaccia le cinture e sali a bordo con noi per vivere il mondo dei motori…in tempo reale!
Protagonista assoluto SRO con il GT World Challenge Europe ed America da Zandvoort ed a Sebring. Parentesi speciale anche per il GT4 Europe Powered by RAFA Racing Club con il secondo round in Olanda.
Buon divertimento con tutto il motorsport in diretta streaming su LiveGP.it e…continua a seguirci per i prossimi appuntamenti in pista!
Le dirette di sabato 17 maggio
9.00 | GT2 European Series Powered by Pirelli - Zandvoort qualifiche
9.57 | GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS Sprint Cup - Zandvoort Q1
11.00 | GT4 European Series Powered by RAFA Racing Club - Zandvoort qualifiche
11.10 | International GT Open - Spa 500 Qualy PT1
12.15 | TCR Europe - Spa race-1
13.00 | GT2 European Series Powered by Pirelli - Zandvoort race-1
13.10 | Euroformula Open - Spa race-1
14.30 | GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS Sprint Cup - Zandvoort race-1
15.10 | International GT Open - Spa 500 qualy PT2
15.25 | GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS Sprint Cup - Qualy Sebring
15.45 - GT Open Cup - Spa race-1
17.05 | TCR Europe - Spa race-2
17.20 | GT4 European Series Powered by RAFA Racing Club - Zandvoort race-1
17.15 | GT America Powered by AWS - Sebring race-1
19.40 | Toyota GR NA - Sebring race-1
20.40 | GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS - Sebring race-1
22.15 | Pirelli GT4 America - Sebring race-1
Le dirette di domenica 18 maggio
8.55 | GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS Sprint Cup - Zandvoort Q2
09.25 | GT2 European Series Powered by Pirelli - Zandvoort race-2
10.15 | Euroformula Open - Spa race-2
11.10 | International GT Open - Spa 500
11.55 | GT4 European Series Powered by RAFA Racing Club - Zandvoort race-2
14.00 | GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS Sprint Cup - Zandvoort race-2
14.45 | GT Open Cup - Spa race-2
15.00 | GT America Powered by AWS - Sebring race-2
16.00 | Toyota GR NA - Sebring race-2
17.00 | Euroformula Open - Spa race-3
17.10 | Pirelli GT4 America - Sebring race-2
19.30 | GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS - Zandvoort race-2