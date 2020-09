View this post on Instagram

🗣️ @maverick12official, #AustrianGP Qualifying Result – P1: "I'm really happy because my objective today was to be on the front row, but suddenly I felt an incredible feeling with the bike, also in FP4. From this morning we made a really big improvement. The team has done a really good job last night, so we need to try to understand which tyre will be the best option for tomorrow's race. Anyway, the bike is working fantastic, very different from Brno. So, I'm very happy and enthusiastic. We know that on one lap we can be very fast." #MonsterYamaha #MotoGP