E’ di Scott McLaughlin la prima pole position della stagione a St. Petersburg. Il pilota della Penske è stato bravo ad effettuare un ultimo giro perfetto, beffando Will Power che fino a quel momento era stato al comando. Dietro di loro Colton Herta, Rinus VeeKay, Romain Grosjean e Simon Pagenaud hanno chiuso la Top 6.
SORPRESE NEL GRUPPO 1
Nel gruppo 1 della Q1 a svettare è Colton Herta davanti a Graham Rahal e VeeKay, con Scott Dixon, Kyle Kirkwood e Josef Newgarden a completare la Top 6. Eliminati a sorpresa Alexander Rossi, Helio Castroneves e Felix Rosenqvist.
|Cla
|#
|Pilota
|Team
|Giri
|Tempo
|Gap
|1
|26
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|7
|59.466
|2
|15
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|8
|59.776
|0.309
|3
|21
|Rinus Veekay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|8
|59.804
|0.338
|4
|9
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|8
|59.810
|0.344
|5
|14
|Kyle Kirkwood
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|7
|59.853
|0.387
|6
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|8
|59.914
|0.448
|7
|27
|Alexander Rossi
|Andretti Autosport
|7
|59.993
|0.526
|8
|30
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|7
|1’00.027
|0.561
|9
|06
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing
|8
|1’00.142
|0.676
|10
|77
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|6
|1’00.212
|0.745
|11
|7
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren SP
|7
|1’00.391
|0.925
|12
|45
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|7
|1’00.533
|1.067
|13
|11
|Tatiana Calderon
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|8
|1’00.939
|1.472
BENE POWER E MCLAUGHLIN
Nel gruppo 2 è dominio della Penske con Will Power davanti ad un velocissimo Scott McLaughlin. Buon 3° posto per Romain Grosjean che, dopo i buoni tempi nelle libere, conferma di poter essere un sicuro protagonista del weekend. Accedono al Q2 anche Simon Pagenaud e i due alfieri di Chip Ganassi Marcus Ericsson ed Alex Palou, mentre viene eliminato Pato O’Ward che certifica la difficile giornata della McLaren Arrow SP.
|Cla
|#
|Pilota
|Team
|Giri
|Tempo
|Gap
|1
|12
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|6
|59.392
|2
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|6
|59.584
|0.191
|3
|28
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|6
|59.626
|0.233
|4
|60
|Simon Pagenaud
|Meyer Shank Racing
|7
|59.703
|0.311
|5
|8
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|8
|59.881
|0.488
|6
|10
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|9
|59.895
|0.502
|7
|4
|Dalton Kellett
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|8
|59.952
|0.559
|8
|5
|Patricio O’Ward
|Arrow McLaren SP
|6
|1’00.002
|0.609
|9
|29
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti Autosport
|8
|1’00.085
|0.692
|10
|20
|Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|8
|1’00.192
|0.799
|11
|51
|Takuma Sato
|Dale Coyne Racing
|8
|1’00.293
|0.900
|12
|18
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne Racing with HMD
|8
|1’00.460
|1.067
|13
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|8
|1’01.027
|1.634
FUORI DALLA FAST SIX GANASSI E NEWGARDEN
Anche il Q2 non lesina sorprese ed emozioni con l’eliminazione di tutte e tre le vetture di Chip Ganassi e della Penske di Josef Newgarden. A passare alla fast 6 sono Will Power, Colto Herta, Scott McLaughlin, Romain Grosjean, Simon Pagenaud e Rinus Veekay, con Scott Dixon 7° e Alex Palou solo 10°.
|Cla
|#
|Pilota
|Team
|Giri
|Tempo
|Gap
|1
|12
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|7
|59.346
|2
|26
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|6
|59.405
|0.058
|3
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|7
|59.515
|0.169
|4
|28
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|6
|59.555
|0.209
|5
|60
|Simon Pagenaud
|Meyer Shank Racing
|7
|59.588
|0.241
|6
|21
|Rinus van Kalmthout
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|8
|59.623
|0.276
|7
|9
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|7
|59.757
|0.411
|8
|8
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|8
|59.824
|0.477
|9
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|7
|59.886
|0.539
|10
|10
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|7
|59.958
|0.611
|11
|15
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|8
|59.987
|0.640
|12
|14
|Kyle Kirkwood
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|6
|1’00.261
|0.915
PRIMA POLE POSITION PER MCLAUGHLIN
Nella Fast Six solo un errore in curva 9 priva Will Power di una pole position che fino a quel momento sembrava nelle mani dell’australiano della Penske. Ad approfittarne è il compagno di squadra Scott McLaughin che, con un giro perfetto, ha conquistato la sua prima pole position in carriera soffiando per meno di un decimo il miglior giro al #12. Dietro di loro un costante Colton Herta ha chiuso al 3°posto precedendo Rinus Veekay, Romain Grosjean e Simon Pagenaud.
|Cla
|#
|Pilota
|Team
|Giri
|Tempo
|Gap
|1
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|3
|59.482
|2
|12
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|4
|59.605
|0.123
|3
|26
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|4
|59.710
|0.228
|4
|21
|Rinus van Kalmthout
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|4
|59.810
|0.328
|5
|28
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|4
|59.811
|0.329
|6
|60
|Simon Pagenaud
|Meyer Shank Racing
|3
|1’00.204
|0.722
L’appuntamento con la prima gara stagionale dell’IndyCar è per domani, con la green flag prevista alle 18:30 italiane con diretta Tv su Sky Sport F1.
Vincenzo Buonpane