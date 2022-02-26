mclaughlin
E’ di Scott McLaughlin la prima pole position della stagione a St. Petersburg. Il pilota della Penske è stato bravo ad effettuare un ultimo giro perfetto, beffando Will Power che fino a quel momento era stato al comando. Dietro di loro Colton Herta, Rinus VeeKay, Romain Grosjean e Simon Pagenaud hanno chiuso la Top 6.

SORPRESE NEL GRUPPO 1

Nel gruppo 1 della Q1 a svettare è Colton Herta davanti a Graham Rahal e VeeKay, con Scott Dixon, Kyle Kirkwood e Josef Newgarden a completare la Top 6. Eliminati a sorpresa Alexander Rossi, Helio Castroneves e Felix Rosenqvist.

Cla#PilotaTeamGiriTempoGap
126Colton HertaAndretti Autosport7 59.466
215Graham RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing8 59.776 0.309
321Rinus VeekayEd Carpenter Racing8 59.804 0.338
49Scott DixonChip Ganassi Racing8 59.810 0.344
514Kyle KirkwoodA.J. Foyt Enterprises7 59.853 0.387
62Josef NewgardenTeam Penske8 59.914 0.448
727Alexander RossiAndretti Autosport7 59.993 0.526
830Christian LundgaardRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing7 1’00.027 0.561
906Helio CastronevesMeyer Shank Racing8 1’00.142 0.676
1077Callum IlottJuncos Hollinger Racing6 1’00.212 0.745
117Felix RosenqvistArrow McLaren SP7 1’00.391 0.925
1245Jack HarveyRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing7 1’00.533 1.067
1311Tatiana CalderonA.J. Foyt Enterprises8 1’00.939 1.472

BENE POWER E MCLAUGHLIN

Nel gruppo 2 è dominio della Penske con Will Power davanti ad un velocissimo Scott McLaughlin. Buon 3° posto per Romain Grosjean che, dopo i buoni tempi nelle libere, conferma di poter essere un sicuro protagonista del weekend. Accedono al Q2 anche Simon Pagenaud e i due alfieri di Chip Ganassi Marcus Ericsson ed Alex Palou, mentre viene eliminato Pato O’Ward che certifica la difficile giornata della McLaren Arrow SP.

Cla#PilotaTeamGiriTempoGap
112Will PowerTeam Penske6 59.392
23Scott McLaughlinTeam Penske6 59.584 0.191
328Romain GrosjeanAndretti Autosport6 59.626 0.233
460Simon PagenaudMeyer Shank Racing7 59.703 0.311
58Marcus EricssonChip Ganassi Racing8 59.881 0.488
610Alex PalouChip Ganassi Racing9 59.895 0.502
74Dalton KellettA.J. Foyt Enterprises8 59.952 0.559
85Patricio O’WardArrow McLaren SP6 1’00.002 0.609
929Devlin DeFrancescoAndretti Autosport8 1’00.085 0.692
1020Conor DalyEd Carpenter Racing8 1’00.192 0.799
1151Takuma SatoDale Coyne Racing8 1’00.293 0.900
1218David MalukasDale Coyne Racing with HMD8 1’00.460 1.067
1348Jimmie JohnsonChip Ganassi Racing8 1’01.027 1.634

FUORI DALLA FAST SIX GANASSI E NEWGARDEN

Anche il Q2 non lesina sorprese ed emozioni con l’eliminazione di tutte e tre le vetture di Chip Ganassi e della Penske di Josef Newgarden. A passare alla fast 6 sono Will Power, Colto Herta, Scott McLaughlin, Romain Grosjean, Simon Pagenaud e Rinus Veekay, con Scott Dixon 7° e Alex Palou solo 10°.

Cla#PilotaTeamGiriTempoGap
112Will PowerTeam Penske7 59.346
226Colton HertaAndretti Autosport6 59.405 0.058
33Scott McLaughlinTeam Penske7 59.515 0.169
428Romain GrosjeanAndretti Autosport6 59.555 0.209
560Simon PagenaudMeyer Shank Racing7 59.588 0.241
621Rinus van KalmthoutEd Carpenter Racing8 59.623 0.276
79Scott DixonChip Ganassi Racing7 59.757 0.411
88Marcus EricssonChip Ganassi Racing8 59.824 0.477
92Josef NewgardenTeam Penske7 59.886 0.539
1010Alex PalouChip Ganassi Racing7 59.958 0.611
1115Graham RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing8 59.987 0.640
1214Kyle KirkwoodA.J. Foyt Enterprises6 1’00.261 0.915

PRIMA POLE POSITION PER MCLAUGHLIN 

Nella Fast Six solo un errore in curva 9 priva Will Power di una pole position che fino a quel momento sembrava nelle mani dell’australiano della Penske. Ad approfittarne è il compagno di squadra Scott McLaughin che, con un giro perfetto, ha conquistato la sua prima pole position in carriera soffiando per meno di un decimo il miglior giro al #12. Dietro di loro un costante Colton Herta ha chiuso al 3°posto precedendo Rinus Veekay, Romain Grosjean e Simon Pagenaud.

Cla#PilotaTeamGiriTempoGap
13Scott McLaughlinTeam Penske3 59.482
212Will PowerTeam Penske4 59.605 0.123
326Colton HertaAndretti Autosport4 59.710 0.228
421Rinus van KalmthoutEd Carpenter Racing4 59.810 0.328
528Romain GrosjeanAndretti Autosport4 59.811 0.329
660Simon PagenaudMeyer Shank Racing3 1’00.204 0.722

 

L’appuntamento con la prima gara stagionale dell’IndyCar è per domani, con la green flag prevista alle 18:30 italiane con diretta Tv su Sky Sport F1.

Vincenzo Buonpane

