E’ di Scott McLaughlin la prima pole position della stagione a St. Petersburg. Il pilota della Penske è stato bravo ad effettuare un ultimo giro perfetto, beffando Will Power che fino a quel momento era stato al comando. Dietro di loro Colton Herta, Rinus VeeKay, Romain Grosjean e Simon Pagenaud hanno chiuso la Top 6.

SORPRESE NEL GRUPPO 1

Nel gruppo 1 della Q1 a svettare è Colton Herta davanti a Graham Rahal e VeeKay, con Scott Dixon, Kyle Kirkwood e Josef Newgarden a completare la Top 6. Eliminati a sorpresa Alexander Rossi, Helio Castroneves e Felix Rosenqvist.

Cla # Pilota Team Giri Tempo Gap 1 26 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport 7 59.466 2 15 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 8 59.776 0.309 3 21 Rinus Veekay Ed Carpenter Racing 8 59.804 0.338 4 9 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 8 59.810 0.344 5 14 Kyle Kirkwood A.J. Foyt Enterprises 7 59.853 0.387 6 2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske 8 59.914 0.448 7 27 Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport 7 59.993 0.526 8 30 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 7 1’00.027 0.561 9 06 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing 8 1’00.142 0.676 10 77 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing 6 1’00.212 0.745 11 7 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren SP 7 1’00.391 0.925 12 45 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 7 1’00.533 1.067 13 11 Tatiana Calderon A.J. Foyt Enterprises 8 1’00.939 1.472

BENE POWER E MCLAUGHLIN

Nel gruppo 2 è dominio della Penske con Will Power davanti ad un velocissimo Scott McLaughlin. Buon 3° posto per Romain Grosjean che, dopo i buoni tempi nelle libere, conferma di poter essere un sicuro protagonista del weekend. Accedono al Q2 anche Simon Pagenaud e i due alfieri di Chip Ganassi Marcus Ericsson ed Alex Palou, mentre viene eliminato Pato O’Ward che certifica la difficile giornata della McLaren Arrow SP.

Cla # Pilota Team Giri Tempo Gap 1 12 Will Power Team Penske 6 59.392 2 3 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske 6 59.584 0.191 3 28 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport 6 59.626 0.233 4 60 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing 7 59.703 0.311 5 8 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing 8 59.881 0.488 6 10 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 9 59.895 0.502 7 4 Dalton Kellett A.J. Foyt Enterprises 8 59.952 0.559 8 5 Patricio O’Ward Arrow McLaren SP 6 1’00.002 0.609 9 29 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport 8 1’00.085 0.692 10 20 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing 8 1’00.192 0.799 11 51 Takuma Sato Dale Coyne Racing 8 1’00.293 0.900 12 18 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 8 1’00.460 1.067 13 48 Jimmie Johnson Chip Ganassi Racing 8 1’01.027 1.634

FUORI DALLA FAST SIX GANASSI E NEWGARDEN

Anche il Q2 non lesina sorprese ed emozioni con l’eliminazione di tutte e tre le vetture di Chip Ganassi e della Penske di Josef Newgarden. A passare alla fast 6 sono Will Power, Colto Herta, Scott McLaughlin, Romain Grosjean, Simon Pagenaud e Rinus Veekay, con Scott Dixon 7° e Alex Palou solo 10°.

Cla # Pilota Team Giri Tempo Gap 1 12 Will Power Team Penske 7 59.346 2 26 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport 6 59.405 0.058 3 3 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske 7 59.515 0.169 4 28 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport 6 59.555 0.209 5 60 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing 7 59.588 0.241 6 21 Rinus van Kalmthout Ed Carpenter Racing 8 59.623 0.276 7 9 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 7 59.757 0.411 8 8 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing 8 59.824 0.477 9 2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske 7 59.886 0.539 10 10 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 7 59.958 0.611 11 15 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 8 59.987 0.640 12 14 Kyle Kirkwood A.J. Foyt Enterprises 6 1’00.261 0.915

PRIMA POLE POSITION PER MCLAUGHLIN

Nella Fast Six solo un errore in curva 9 priva Will Power di una pole position che fino a quel momento sembrava nelle mani dell’australiano della Penske. Ad approfittarne è il compagno di squadra Scott McLaughin che, con un giro perfetto, ha conquistato la sua prima pole position in carriera soffiando per meno di un decimo il miglior giro al #12. Dietro di loro un costante Colton Herta ha chiuso al 3°posto precedendo Rinus Veekay, Romain Grosjean e Simon Pagenaud.

Cla # Pilota Team Giri Tempo Gap 1 3 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske 3 59.482 2 12 Will Power Team Penske 4 59.605 0.123 3 26 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport 4 59.710 0.228 4 21 Rinus van Kalmthout Ed Carpenter Racing 4 59.810 0.328 5 28 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport 4 59.811 0.329 6 60 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing 3 1’00.204 0.722

L’appuntamento con la prima gara stagionale dell’IndyCar è per domani, con la green flag prevista alle 18:30 italiane con diretta Tv su Sky Sport F1.

Vincenzo Buonpane