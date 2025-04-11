Il Motorsport in live streaming: le gare del weekend - 12/13 aprile

Un weekend ricco di emozioni ti attende su LiveGP.it! Con noi potrai seguire su un'unica pagina tutti gli appuntamenti del motorsport in diretta streaming, senza dover perdere tempo a cercare i link…in giro per il web. Allaccia le cinture e sali a bordo con noi per vivere il mondo dei motori…in tempo reale!

Attenzione questo week-end sul Paul Ricard con il primo atto del GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS, il Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe, il GT4 European Series Powered by RAFA Racing Club ed il GT2 European Series Powered by Pirelli.

Da Sepang inizia ufficialmente anche il GTWC Asia, mentre da Long Beach non perdetevi il terzo atto dell'IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship nel medesimo week-end del GP valido per la NTT IndyCar Series.

Le dirette di sabato 12 aprile

02.05 | IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship - Long Beach qualifiche

02.20 | GT America Powered by AWS - Long Beach race-1

8.00 | GT World Challenge Asia Powered by AWS Endurance Cup - Sepang race-1

11.45 | GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS Endurance Cup - 1000km Paul Ricard qualifiche

15.45 | Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe - Paul Ricard race-1

17.15 | Ferrari Challenge Europe - Misano race-1

18.00 | GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS Endurance Cup - 1000km Paul Ricard

23.00 | IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship - Long Beach GP

Le dirette di domenica 13 aprile

5.35 | GT World Challenge Asia Powered by AWS Endurance Cup - Sepang race-2

8.50 | GT2 European Series Powered by Pirelli - Paul Ricard race-2

10.15 | Ferrari Challenge Europe - Misano race-2

10.20 | GT4 European Series Powered by RAFA Racing Club - Paul Ricard race-1

11.40 | Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe - Paul Ricard race-1

14.40 | GT2 European Series Powered by Pirelli - Paul Ricard race-1

16.15 | GT4 European Series Powered by RAFA Racing Club - Paul Ricard race-2

20.20 | GT America Powered by AWS - Long Beach race-1